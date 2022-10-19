In '''October 2022''', before the '''2023''' elections, the [[National People’s Front]] (NPF) was rebranded to the [[New Innovative and Modernisation Front]] (NIMF). The new name represents the direction and approach that the party is taking going forward - looking to innovate, we are looking to modernise, we are looking to reopen the industry, and we are looking to give people jobs. The NPF name change was also necessitated by the need to prevent confusion as there are three political parties using the abbreviation NPF. <ref name="Munyanduri Rebrands His NPF Party Ahead Of 2023 Elections"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/18/munyanduri-rebrands-his-npf-party-ahead-of-2023-elections/ Munyanduri Rebrands His NPF Party Ahead Of 2023 Elections], Pindula, Published: 18 October 2022, Retrieved: 19 October 2022''</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Tendai Peter Munyanduri''' is an Engineer, politician and leader of the [[New Patriotic Front]], in '''2022''', the [[New Innovative and Modernisation Front]]. In the ''' 2018 ''' harmonized election ''' Tendai ''' contested as a presidential candidate.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading