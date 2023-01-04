Tendai Peter Munyanduri is an Engineer, politician and leader of the Natonal People's Front (National People’s Front) in 2022, the New Innovative and Modernisation Front. In the 2018 harmonized election Tendai contested as a presidential candidate.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma Central returned to Parliament:

Fani Phanuel Phiri of Zanu PF with 9 571 votes or 48.45 percent,

Editor Matamisa of MDC–T with 9 005 votes or 45.58 percent,

Thomas Marumisa of MDC–N with 959 votes or 4.85 percent,

Tendai Munyanduri of PIMZ with 221 votes or 1.12 percent,

Total 19 756 votes

Events

In October 2022, before the 2023 elections, the National People’s Front (NPF) was rebranded to the New Innovative and Modernisation Front (NIMF). The new name represents the direction and approach that the party is taking going forward - looking to innovate, we are looking to modernise, we are looking to reopen the industry, and we are looking to give people jobs. The NPF name change was also necessitated by the need to prevent confusion as there are three political parties using the abbreviation NPF. [1]

