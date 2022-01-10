Morris Tendai Musekiwa

Morris Tendai Musekiwa popularly known as Silent Killer is a Zimbabwean businessman and music promoter based in South Africa.

Background

Musekiwa was raised on a farm in Zimbabwe. Tendai Musekiwa married his wife when he was 20 and they have 6 children.[1]

Businesses

He owns a haulage truck business. When he was arrested in 2016, the South African Police (SAP) searched his warehouse where they found more than 20 parked trucks.[2]

Liquilube

Morris Musekwa is the founder of Liquilube a company that manufactures superior quality lubricants, special industrial oils and grease for local and export competitive markets.

Career

A week after his 16th birthday Morris Musekwa got his driving license and got himself a job with DHL. He purchased his first car (a Mitsubishi L200), at the age of 17. Musekiwa was working two jobs at just the age of 17.

Morris Musekwa worked for a trucking company to which he managed to save enough money to buy 3 trucks without anyone knowing and decided to resign to start his own transportation company. This Is how he earned the name ”Silent Killer”.[1]

Arrest For Hijacking

Musekiwa was arrested along with 10 other Zimbabwean men in a suspected case of truck hijacking syndicate in Leondale, East Johannesburg in 2016.

His arrest was highly publicised in South African media, especially on SABC but he finally won the case with the help of a strong legal team. There were reports that after his release the South Africa Police (SAP) would compensate Tendai Morris Musekiwa for the loss of revenue he incurred during his incarceration. During the time he was fighting for his freedom, Musekiwa said his business went down because his competitors and rivals circulated the clip of him being searched by police on social media.[2]