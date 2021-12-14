Simba Ndoro, who was paying Ndoro’s medical bills, confirmed to [[NewsDay]] that Tendai was being treated for diabetes, but could not confirm the retirement part. Tendai Ndoro allegedly told a close friend he had quit playing football because of the illness.<ref name="ND"/>

Before he had reportedly resigned, Tendai Ndoro had been training with Division One side Simba Bhora where he was hoping to continue his career after he left South Africa.

In November 2021, Ndoro had to call time on his football career due to illness. Ndoro was reported to have been diagnosed with diabetes which affected his sight.

In October 2021, images of Ndoro circulated on social media with him looking to have lost weight.

Tendai Ndoro was born in Luveve, [[Bulawayo]] on May 15, 1988.<ref name="transfermrkt">[http://www.transfermarkt.com/tendai-ndoro/profil/spieler/287938 Tendai Ndoro Profile], ''Transfer Market'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 24, 2015 </ref> He is related to Simba Ndoro the owner of the club ''Simba Bhora''.<ref name="ND">Tawanda Tafirenyika, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/11/diabetes-ends-ndoros-career/ Diabetes ends Ndoro’s career], ''NewsDay'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: December 14, 2021 </ref>

Background

Personal Life

Ndoro announced on his Instagram in December 2017 that he had married his longtime girlfriend. [3]

Career

Tendai Ndoro kicked off his professional football career at Chicken Inn Football Club. He had a very successful stint with the club which saw him being crowned the 2013 Golden boot winner.[4] He then sealed a move to the South African Premier League with Mpumalanga Black Aces. Ndoro had quite a short stint with Aces but managed to score a total of seven goals for the club. He eventually signed for Orlando Pirates in mid-2015. But he later left for Saudi Arabian, Al Faisaly.

Teams Played For

Chicken Inn Football Club (2013)

Mpumalanga Black Aces (2014)

Orlando Pirate Football Club (2015)





Health Issues

Picture Gallery





Videos

Ndoro in action





Ndoro in action

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Golden Boot Winner (2013)





Girlfriend Problems

It was alleged that Tendai Ndoro dumped his girlfriend Nomathemba Manyathela under unclear circumstances opting to date a South African model. The woman identified as Cassandra was said to be carrying Ndoro's child as of 2014.[5]

Agreement Violation

In 2014, Ndoro was also accused of having acquired the services of two agents at the same time. Gibson Mahachi is said to have lodged a complaint arguing that Ndoro had violated an agreement by acquiring the services of another agent thereby causing a loss on the part of Mahachi on agent fees.[6] The other agent whose services Ndoro had acquired was Karabo Mathang, who was said to be handling Ndoro's career despite Ndoro having a running contract with Mahachi.



Ban From Ajax

In March 2018, Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City lodged a protest with the PSL arguing that Ajax Cape Town had contravened FIFA rules by fielding Tendai Ndoro. Ndoro played for Pirates before signing for a Saudi Arabia side Al Faisaly before returning to the PSL to join Ajax. In a ruling on Wednesday, 28 March 2018, Cassim SC referred the case to FIFA saying it was because the matter involved an overseas/international club. He also ruled that Ndoro should stop playing for Ajax. [7]

However, Ndoro appealed the ruling to stop him from playing football in the ABSA Premiership . He also indicated that he was having the worst time of his life as a footballer.

“The inability to play this match cannot be undone after the fact. I am an integral part of the Ajax squad and preventing me from playing could cause irrevocable consequences for Ajax. Should Ajax lose or draw the game, then that result cannot be undone in the future. What is more, Ajax faces relegation and needs every point it can get in its remaining games this season. My right to work is under threat,” “My monthly salary was not paid for four months. On or about December 16 2017, I inquired about the balance of my outstanding salary. I had an awful encounter with the president of the club [Al-Faisaly]. He threatened me and told me to forget about the balance owing as Al-Faisaly would terminate the employment contract if I kept asking questions about my salary “In terms of my registration as a player, which binds me to the NSL Handbook [rules], I had a right to have my dispute settled quickly, fairly and effectively by the Dispute Resolution Chamber.” [8]

Alleged assult of wife

Tendai Ndoro was accused of assaulting his wife Thando. The footballer was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife, and also throwing a TV set at her. The Ajax Cape Town striker was involved in a nasty fight with his wife at their home in Boksburg, which saw him spending the weekend in jail.

