In July 2018, Tendai Nyabanga was elected to Ward 16 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 2709 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chimanimani RDC with 2709 votes, beating Patrick Sigauke of MDC Alliance with 667 votes and Bornface Madhuku of PRC with 0 votes, . [1]
