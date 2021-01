Tendai Savanhu

Tendai Savanhu was a Zimbabwean politician who was a member of the ZANU-PF party before his expulsion on 19 August 2020 after being accused of holding material that was meant to remove Emmerson Mnangagwa from office on 31 July 2020 during a planned protest. He died on 31 January 2021. Read more about him here

Death

Savanhu died on 31 January 2021. His cause of death was unrevealed. The news of his death was confirmed by Saviour Kasukuwere and Jealousy Mawarire on Twitter. In a tweet, Kasukuwere wrote:

Hon Tendai Savanhu ( Seke Mutema). Rufu ndimadzongonyedze muzukuru. We are in deep pain on your untimely and sad departure Mhofu. RIP Mhofu Muzukuru.

References