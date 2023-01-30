Justice ''' Tendai Uchena ''' was appointed President of the Administrative Court in ''' 1998 ''' . In ''' 2003 ''' ''' Uchena ''' was appointed as a [[ High Court ]] Judge. He was promoted to the [[ Supreme Court ]] and to the [[ Constitutional Court ]] on '''16 September 2016 ''' . <ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2015''</ref><br/><br/>

''' Tendai Uchena''' is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the [[Supreme Court of Zimbabwe]].

Tendai Uchena is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.

Service/Career

Events

As Commission of Inquiry Head

In February 2018, Justice Uchena was appointed as head of the Commision of Inquiry of Sale Of State Land. The Commission was created to look into the sale of state land in and around the urban areas since the year 2005. It was given 12 months from the day of the appointment to conclude its task. Other members of the commission are:

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Tendai Phanuel Uchena was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Tendai Phanuel Uchena is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$89,382.00. [2]

Petition for Probe 2022

In October 2022, a Chegutu man, Shingirai Dendera, petitioned to have Justice Tendai Uchena probed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for misconduct. He alleged Justice Uchena fraudulently released suspects who reportedly killed a Chegutu man at a farm in Mandalay Park for alleged maize theft in 2003, before the close of the State case. In January 2023, the petition failed. [3]





References



