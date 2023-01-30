Difference between revisions of "Tendai Uchena"
''' Tendai Uchena''' is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the [[Supreme Court of Zimbabwe]].
Justice Tendai Uchenawas appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1998. In 2003Uchenawas appointed as a High CourtJudge. He was promoted to the Supreme Courtand to the Constitutional Courton September 2016. <ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2015''</ref><br/><br/>
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
Tendai Uchena is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.
Service/Career
Justice Tendai Uchena was appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1998. In 2003 Uchena was appointed as a High Court Judge. He was promoted to the Supreme Court and to the Constitutional Court on 16 September 2016. [1]
Events
As Commission of Inquiry Head
In February 2018, Justice Uchena was appointed as head of the Commision of Inquiry of Sale Of State Land. The Commission was created to look into the sale of state land in and around the urban areas since the year 2005. It was given 12 months from the day of the appointment to conclude its task. Other members of the commission are:
- Andrew Mlalazi
- Steven Chakaipa
- Tarisai Mutangi
- Heather Chingono
- Vimbai Nyemba and
- Petronella Musarurwa.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Tendai Phanuel Uchena was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Tendai Phanuel Uchena is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$89,382.00. [2]
Petition for Probe 2022
In October 2022, a Chegutu man, Shingirai Dendera, petitioned to have Justice Tendai Uchena probed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for misconduct. He alleged Justice Uchena fraudulently released suspects who reportedly killed a Chegutu man at a farm in Mandalay Park for alleged maize theft in 2003, before the close of the State case. In January 2023, the petition failed. [3]
