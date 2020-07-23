Difference between revisions of "Tendai Uchena"
Justice Tendai Uchena was appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1998. In 2003 Uchena was appointed as a High Court Judge. He was promoted to the Supreme Court and to the Constitutional Court on September 16th, 2016. <ref name="Judicial1">[http://jsc.org.zw/judges/supreme-court/ Supreme Court], '' Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2015''</ref><br/><br/>
Latest revision as of 10:25, 23 July 2020
Justice
Tendai Uchena
Tendai Uchena is a Zimbabwean judge and a justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe.
Contents
Legal Career
Justice Tendai Uchena was appointed President of the Administrative Court in 1998. In 2003 Uchena was appointed as a High Court Judge. He was promoted to the Supreme Court and to the Constitutional Court on September 16th, 2016. [1]
Events
As Commission of Inquiry Head
In February 2018, Justice Uchena was appointed as head of the Commision of Inquiry of Sale Of State Land. The Commission was created to look into the sale of state land in and around the urban areas since the year 2005. It was given 12 months from the day of the appointment to conclude its task. Other members of the commission are:
- Andrew Mlalazi
- Steven Chakaipa
- Tarisai Mutangi
- Heather Chingono
- Vimbai Nyemba and
- Petronella Musarurwa.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Tendai Phanuel Uchena was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Tendai Phanuel Uchena is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$89,382.00. [2]
References
- ↑ Supreme Court, Judicial Service Commission Website, Retrieved: December 12 2015
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020