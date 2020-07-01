Difference between revisions of "Tendaiishe Chitima"

From Pindula
(Created page with "'''Tendaiishe Chitima'' is a Zimbabwean actress. She is the lead character of the movie Cook Off. ==Education== She studied Media & Journalism at the University of Cape...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 19:10, 1 July 2020

'Tendaiishe Chitima is a Zimbabwean actress. She is the lead character of the movie Cook Off.

Education

She studied Media & Journalism at the University of Cape Town.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tendaiishe_Chitima&oldid=89896"