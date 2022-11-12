Darikwa's last game for the Warriors was a 1-3 loss to Ghana in a World Cup 2022 Group G qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on 9 October 2021.

Darikwa was part of the final 23-man Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. The other members of the squad were '''Goalkeepers''': [[George Chigova]], [[Edmore Sibanda]], [[Elvis Chipezeze]], '''Defenders''': [[Tendayi Darikwa]], [[Jimmy Dzingai]], [[Divine Lunga]], [[Teenage Hadebe]], [[Alec Mudimu]], [[Ronald Pfumbidzai]]; '''Midfielders''': [[Marshall Munetsi]], [[Marvelous Nakamba]], [[Danny Phiri]], [[Ovidy Karuru]], [[Kuda Mahachi]], [[Talent Chawapihwa]], [[Khama Billiat]], [[Knowledge Musona]], [[Tafadzwa Kutinyu]], [[Thabani Kamusoko]], and '''Strikers:''' [[Nyasha Mushekwi]], [[Tino Kadewere]], [[Evans Rusike]], [[Knox Mutizwa]].

As of 12 November 2022, Darikwa had been capped 14 times for Zimbabwe. He made his debut for the Warriors in a friendly match against Lesotho on 8 November 2017. Zimbabwe lost 0-1 at Setsoto Stadium.<ref name="National Football Teams">[https://www.national-football-teams.com/player/69305/Tendayi_Darikwa.html Tendayi Darikwa], Published: No Date was given, retrieved: 12 November 2022</ref>

Tendayi Darikwa is a Zimbabwean international footballer, born and based in the United Kingdom, who plays for Wigan Athletic Football Club. He signed for Wigan Athletic from Nottingham Forest Football Club in January 2021 on a short-term contract until end of 2020/21 season

Background

Darikwa was born on the 13 of December in 1991 in Nottingham.[1]

Career

Darikwa joined Chesterfield on a scholarship when he was 16 after having left school. He signed his first professional deal in 2010 for Barrow whilst he was on a loan. In 2013, he signed for a new 3 year deal with Chesterfield.[2]

Chesterfield, 2010 - 2015

Darikwa played as a midfielder for a UK based club called Chesterfield Football Club He made his debut for Chesterfield on 27 November 2010 in the FA Cup, in a 3–1 defeat by Burton Albion in the 55th minute replacing Deane Smalley.[9]

Due to good league performances early in 2012–13 season, after the appointment of new manager Paul Cook in late October 2012, Darikwa signed a one-year contract extension until 2015,[3]and he received recognition by winning the Football League Young Player of the Month for December 2012. He also did a spell on loan at Barrow in 2010.

In October 2013, Darikwa was linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester United, and while "flattered in the interest", he felt not ready to play at that level. He moved from right winger to a right back, and in May, he won four awards at the Chesterfield end of seson awards, including Player of the Year Award, and Players' Player of the Season Award. [5]

Burnley

Tendayi Darikwe was signed for Burnley Football Club for three years, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour, in July 2015. [6]

In a 2:1 loss against Reading, Darikwa scored his sides only goal, and his first goal for Burnley. [7]

Nottingham Forest

In 2017, this club signed Tendayi Darikwa for a four year deal, as a versatile player, who would fit anywhere along the right-hand side. [8] He scored his first goal against Chelsea on 20 September 2017.[9] He left the club in January 2021 to join Wigan Athletic FC on a short-term contract until end of 2020/21 season.

Wigan Athletic

Darikwa joined Wigan Athletic on 11 January 2021 on a short-term contract from Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest. In June 2021, Tendayi Darikwa signed a two-year contract with Wigan Athletic.

He played a pivotal role in helping Latics survive in League One in the 20/21 season.[10]

Awards

Darikwa was in December 2013 voted Football League Young Player of the Month

In 2014 he was named Chesterfield player of the year

He was also voted club Players’ Player of the Season for the 2015 season.

Teams Played For

Chesterfield Football Club (2007)

Nottingham Forest Football Club

Notts County Football Club

Barrow Football Club (2010).[2]

Success

International Career

Darikwa's last game for the Warriors was a 1-3 loss to Ghana in a World Cup 2022 Group G qualifier played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on 9 October 2021.