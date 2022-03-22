Difference between revisions of "Tendekai Mandizvidza"
Latest revision as of 09:47, 22 March 2022
Tendekai Mandizvidza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Mandizvidza is also a former teacher having retired in 2015.
Education
Mandizvidza is the holder of a BA Honours from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).[1]
Career
He became a teacher in 1982 and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita among others. Mandizvidza retired in 2015.[1]
Politics
Tendekai Mandizvidza was the CCC district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the Mwenezi East Constituency by-election in 2022. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Cephas Shava, BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST, TellZim, Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022