Tendekai Mandizvidza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Mandizvidza is also a former teacher having retired in 2015.

Education

Mandizvidza is the holder of a BA Honours from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).[1]





Career

He became a teacher in 1982 and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita among others. Mandizvidza retired in 2015.[1]

Politics

Tendekai Mandizvidza was the CCC district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the Mwenezi East Constituency by-election in 2022. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.[1]

