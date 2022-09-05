Difference between revisions of "Tendekai Mandizvidza"
BA Honours from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ). <ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
==Career==
==Career==
==References==
|−
|title= Tendekai Mandizvidza
|+
|title= Tendekai Mandizvidza
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Tendekai Mandizvidza, Tendekai Mandizvidza Biography, Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC
|keywords= Tendekai Mandizvidza, Tendekai Mandizvidza Biography, Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC
Latest revision as of 09:16, 5 September 2022
Tendekai Mandizvidza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Mandizvidza is also a former teacher having retired in 2015.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Tertiary Education: BA Honours from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). [1]
Service/Career
He became a teacher in 1982 and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita. Mandizvidza retired in 2015. [1]
Politics
Tendekai Mandizvidza was the CCC district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the Mwenezi East Constituency by-election in 2022. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.[1]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mwenezi East returned to Parliament:
- Master Makope of Zanu PF with 12 177 votes,
- Tendekai Mandizvidza of CCC with 1 573 voters,
- Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress with 191 votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Cephas Shava, BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST, TellZim, Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022