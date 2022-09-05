Tendekai Mandizvidza was the CCC district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the Mwenezi East Constituency by-election in 2022. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.<ref name="TZ"/>

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Mwenezi]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Tendekai Mandizvidza''' was the [[CCC]] district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the [[Mwenezi]] East Constituency by-election in '''2022'''. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism .<ref name="TZ"/>

He became a teacher in 1982 and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita among others. Mandizvidza retired in 2015 .<ref name="TZ"/>

He became a teacher in '''1982''' and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita. Mandizvidza retired in '''2015'''. <ref name="TZ"/>

'''Tertiary Education:''' BA Honours from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ). <ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref > <br/ >

Mandizvidza is the holder of a BA Honours from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ).<ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

Politics

