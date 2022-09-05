Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tendekai Mandizvidza"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Tendekai Mandizvidza''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) party. Mandizvidza is also a former teacher having retired in 2015.
+
'''Tendekai Mandizvidza''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) party. Mandizvidza is also a former teacher having retired in '''2015'''.
  
==Education==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
  
Mandizvidza is the holder of a BA Honours from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ).<ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>
+
==School / Education==
 +
'''Tertiary Education:'''  BA Honours from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ). <ref name="TZ">Cephas Shava, [https://tellzim.com/by-elections-teachers-battle-for-mwenezi-east/ BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST], ''TellZim'', Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref> <br/>
  
  
==Career==
+
==Service/Career==
 +
He became a teacher in '''1982''' and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita. Mandizvidza retired in '''2015'''. <ref name="TZ"/>
  
He became a teacher in 1982 and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita among others. Mandizvidza retired in 2015.<ref name="TZ"/>
+
===Politics===
 +
'''Tendekai Mandizvidza''' was the [[CCC]] district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the [[Mwenezi]] East Constituency by-election in '''2022'''. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.<ref name="TZ"/>
 +
 
 +
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Mwenezi]] East returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Master Makope]] of Zanu PF with 12 177 votes,
 +
* '''Tendekai Mandizvidza''' of CCC with 1 573 voters,
 +
* [[Turner Mhango]] of Free Zimbabwe Congress with 191 votes.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
  
===Politics===
 
  
Tendekai Mandizvidza was the CCC district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the Mwenezi East Constituency by-election in 2022. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.<ref name="TZ"/>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 18: Line 30:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Tendekai Mandizvidza Biography: Education, Political Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title= Tendekai Mandizvidza  
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Tendekai Mandizvidza, Tendekai Mandizvidza Biography, Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC
 
|keywords= Tendekai Mandizvidza, Tendekai Mandizvidza Biography, Tendekai Mandizvidza CCC

Latest revision as of 09:16, 5 September 2022

Tendekai Mandizvidza is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Mandizvidza is also a former teacher having retired in 2015.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary Education: BA Honours from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). [1]


Service/Career

He became a teacher in 1982 and taught at several schools among them Hebron, Neshuro, Batanai, Masvitsi and Nikita. Mandizvidza retired in 2015. [1]

Politics

Tendekai Mandizvidza was the CCC district treasurer when he won the primary election to represent the party in the Mwenezi East Constituency by-election in 2022. He joined politics during his days at UZ where he engaged in student activism.[1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mwenezi East returned to Parliament:

  • Master Makope of Zanu PF with 12 177 votes,
  • Tendekai Mandizvidza of CCC with 1 573 voters,
  • Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress with 191 votes.


Events

Further Reading

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Cephas Shava, BY–ELECTIONS: TEACHERS BATTLE FOR MWENEZI EAST, TellZim, Published: February 9, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tendekai_Mandizvidza&oldid=120091"