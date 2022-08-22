Difference between revisions of "Tererai Tererai"
In '''August 2022''', he spoke on the schoolboy who was hit while filling potholes in his ward. [https://zero.pindula.co.zw/grade-2-pupil-knocked-down-dies-while-patching-potholes/]
Latest revision as of 12:11, 22 August 2022
In July 2018, Tererai Tererai was elected to Ward 8 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1294 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Zaka RDC with 1294 votes, beating Josaya Vova of MDC-Alliance with 1016 votes, Lardslous Madzvamuse, independent with 203 votes and Louise Gumbo, independent with 36 votes. [1]
Events
In August 2022, he spoke on the schoolboy who was hit while filling potholes in his ward. [1]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020