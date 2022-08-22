Difference between revisions of "Tererai Tererai"

In '''August 2022''', he spoke on the schoolboy who was hit while filling potholes in his ward. [https://zero.pindula.co.zw/grade-2-pupil-knocked-down-dies-while-patching-potholes/]

In July 2018, Tererai Tererai was elected to Ward 8 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1294 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Zaka RDC with 1294 votes, beating Josaya Vova of MDC-Alliance with 1016 votes, Lardslous Madzvamuse, independent with 203 votes and Louise Gumbo, independent with 36 votes. [1]

Events

In August 2022, he spoke on the schoolboy who was hit while filling potholes in his ward. [1]

Further Reading

