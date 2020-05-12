Difference between revisions of "Tererai Tererai"

2018 – elected to Ward 8 [[Zaka RDC]] with 1294 votes, beating [[Josaya Vova]] of MDC-Alliance with 1016 votes, [[ Lardslous Madzvamuse ]], independent with 203 votes and [[Louise Gumbo]], independent with 36 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>

In July 2018, Tererai Tererai was elected to Ward 8 Zaka RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1294 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

