Terrence Dzvukamanja (born 5 May 1994) is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a centre-forward for Orlando Pirates F.C. in South Africa and the Zimbabwe national football team (Warriors).

Background

Terrence was born on 5 May 1994 and is the younger brother to former Douglas Warriors and Dynamos Football Club striker Admire Dzvukamanja.

Career

Terrence played for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Ngezi Platinum F.C. from 2016 to 2018 when he left for South Africa to sign for Bidvest Wits FC in August 2018.[1] He was at Bidvest from 2018 to the end of the 2019/2020 season. He was signed by South African football giants Orlando Pirates FC on 22 September 2020 on a three year contract.[2]

He also played seven times for the Zimbabwe National team, the Warriors.

Picture Gallery

