Terrence Mapurisana is a Zimbabwean award-winning broadcaster and journalist.

Career

Mapurisana started his career at Parade magazine as an editor and writer. He also wrote for a series of popular trade magazines within the Thomson Publications stable from 1996 to 1998.

After his stint with Parade, Mapurisana joined Zimpapers as a columnist for the Scribe’s Scroll Arts Section in The Herald. He also wrote for The Sunday Mail Magazine, writing Jazz Corner and other entertainment columns.

He also had a spell in public relations, focused on writing for media and house journals. In 2002 I moved into broadcast media, joining ZBC as an arts editor before being promoted to arts correspondent.

He later became assistant news editor and, in 2019, he took up a new role as a deputy news editor for the news and current affairs department. In May 2020 he was promoted to the exciting post of station manager of Classic 263 Radio.[1]

References