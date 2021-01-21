Difference between revisions of "Terrence Mapurisana"
Terrence Mapurisana is a Zimbabwean award-winning broadcaster and journalist.
Career
Mapurisana started his career at Parade magazine as an editor and writer. He also wrote for a series of popular trade magazines within the Thomson Publications stable from 1996 to 1998.
After his stint with Parade, Mapurisana joined Zimpapers as a columnist for the Scribe’s Scroll Arts Section in The Herald. He also wrote for The Sunday Mail Magazine, writing Jazz Corner and other entertainment columns.
He also had a spell in public relations, focused on writing for media and house journals. In 2002 I moved into broadcast media, joining ZBC as an arts editor before being promoted to arts correspondent.
He later became assistant news editor and, in 2019, he took up a new role as a deputy news editor for the news and current affairs department. In May 2020 he was promoted to the exciting post of station manager of Classic 263 Radio.[1]
References
- ↑ Mapurisana recalls broadcasting experience, The Herald, Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 21, 2021