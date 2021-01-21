Mapurisana has won the Best Arts Journalist (electronic media) and Best Journalist (electronic media) in the National Journalism and Media Awards, as well as several [[National Arts Merit Awards]].<ref name="H"/ >

He also sits on the Board of the [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services ]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mapurisana-recalls-broadcasting-experience/ Mapurisana recalls broadcasting experience], ''The Herald'', Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 21, 2021</ref >

He later became assistant news editor and, in 2019, he took up a new role as a deputy news editor for the news and current affairs department. In May 2020 he was promoted to the exciting post of station manager of [[Classic 263 Radio ]].

He later became assistant news editor and, in 2019, he took up a new role as a deputy news editor for the news and current affairs department. In May 2020 he was promoted to the exciting post of station manager of [[Classic 263 Radio]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mapurisana-recalls-broadcasting-experience/ Mapurisana recalls broadcasting experience], ''The Herald'', Published: January 21, 2021, Retrieved: January 21, 2021</ref>

He also holds several media certificates and diplomas.<ref name="H"/>

Mapurisana has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies, a National Diploma in Journalism, and a Diploma in Public Relations from the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations.

Terrence Mapurisana is a Zimbabwean award-winning broadcaster and journalist.

Education

Mapurisana has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies, a National Diploma in Journalism, and a Diploma in Public Relations from the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations.

He also holds several media certificates and diplomas.[1]

Career

Mapurisana started his career at Parade magazine as an editor and writer. He also wrote for a series of popular trade magazines within the Thomson Publications stable from 1996 to 1998.

After his stint with Parade, Mapurisana joined Zimpapers as a columnist for the Scribe’s Scroll Arts Section in The Herald. He also wrote for The Sunday Mail Magazine, writing Jazz Corner and other entertainment columns.

He also had a spell in public relations, focused on writing for media and house journals. In 2002 I moved into broadcast media, joining ZBC as an arts editor before being promoted to arts correspondent.

He later became assistant news editor and, in 2019, he took up a new role as a deputy news editor for the news and current affairs department. In May 2020 he was promoted to the exciting post of station manager of Classic 263 Radio.

He also sits on the Board of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.[1]

Awards

Mapurisana has won the Best Arts Journalist (electronic media) and Best Journalist (electronic media) in the National Journalism and Media Awards, as well as several National Arts Merit Awards.[1]