Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.

Background

Real Name

Terry Afrika's real name is Terrence Chivavaya.[1]

Career

Terry Afrika released an EP titled Sugar Boy in January 2018.

Discography

EPs

Sugar Boy (2018)

Videos

Terry Africa ft Tocky Vibes x Pah Chihera official video. SARURA WAKO

Terry Afrika feat Exq - torova ngoma official video

Terry Africa - Ndakuda (Official Music Video)

Terry Afrika - Kazevezeve

EMMA