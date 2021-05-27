|description= Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.

The first single, ''Unenge Mukoko'', a collaboration with [[Urban Grooves]] musician [[Ngoni Kambarami]], was released in April 2019.<ref name="News">DEMETRIA MANYONGA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/04/terry-afrika-offers-apology/ Terry Afrika offers apology], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 11, 2019, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

Terry Afrika said his management also felt it prudent that they first release their two singles ahead of the 10-track album.

In 2019, Terry Afrika failed to launch his debut album ''Matindingoma''. The launch was scheduled for March 29, 2019. He apologised and cited high costs as one of the reasons why he failed to launch the 10 track album.

Terry Afrika released an EP titled ''Sugar Boy'' in January 2018. <ref name="H"/> He also worked with [[Soul Jah Love]] on the song ''Rise Up, Zimbabwe'', rapper [[Stunner]] on ''Shingirira'' and [[ExQ]] on ''Torovangoma''.<ref name="ND">PRECIOUS CHIDA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/05/afro-pop-artiste-invests-collabos/ Afro-pop artiste invests in collabos], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 19, 2017, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

Terry Afrika has a son named Jordan. His son was born in September 2019.<ref name="ZT">[http://www.thezimtainment.co.zw/terry-afrika-and-wife/ Then and now: Terry Afrika and wife], ''Zimtainment'', Published: January 6, 2020, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

Terry Afrika's real name is '''Terrence Chivavaya'''.<ref name="H">Leroy Dzenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/i-am-sticking-to-my-sound-terry-afrika/ I am sticking to my sound: Terry Afrika], ''The Herald'', Published: July 4, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

Terry Afrika's real name is '''Terrence Chivavaya'''.<ref name="H">Leroy Dzenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/i-am-sticking-to-my-sound-terry-afrika/ I am sticking to my sound: Terry Afrika], ''The Herald'', Published: July 4, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.

Background

Real Name

Terry Afrika's real name is Terrence Chivavaya.[1]

Wife

Terry Afrika is married.[2]

Children

Terry Afrika has a son named Jordan. His son was born in September 2019.[2]

Career

Terry Afrika released an EP titled Sugar Boy in January 2018.[1] He also worked with Soul Jah Love on the song Rise Up, Zimbabwe, rapper Stunner on Shingirira and ExQ on Torovangoma.[3]

In 2019, Terry Afrika failed to launch his debut album Matindingoma. The launch was scheduled for March 29, 2019. He apologised and cited high costs as one of the reasons why he failed to launch the 10 track album.

Terry Afrika said his management also felt it prudent that they first release their two singles ahead of the 10-track album.

The first single, Unenge Mukoko, a collaboration with Urban Grooves musician Ngoni Kambarami, was released in April 2019.[4]

Discography

EPs

Sugar Boy (2018)

Ndakadaro (2020)

Albums

African Mood: The Ultimate Singles Collection (2019)

Videos

Terry Africa ft Tocky Vibes x Pah Chihera official video. SARURA WAKO

Terry Afrika feat Exq - torova ngoma official video

Terry Africa - Ndakuda (Official Music Video)

Terry Afrika - Kazevezeve

EMMA



