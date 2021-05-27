Difference between revisions of "Terry Africa"
Terry Afrika's real name is '''Terrence Chivavaya'''.<ref name="H">Leroy Dzenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/i-am-sticking-to-my-sound-terry-afrika/ I am sticking to my sound: Terry Afrika], ''The Herald'', Published: July 4, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>
==Career==
Terry Afrika released an EP titled ''Sugar Boy'' in January 2018.
==Discography==
*''Sugar Boy'' (2018)
==Videos==
Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.
Background
Real Name
Terry Afrika's real name is Terrence Chivavaya.[1]
Wife
Terry Afrika is married.[2]
Children
Terry Afrika has a son named Jordan. His son was born in September 2019.[2]
Career
Terry Afrika released an EP titled Sugar Boy in January 2018.[1] He also worked with Soul Jah Love on the song Rise Up, Zimbabwe, rapper Stunner on Shingirira and ExQ on Torovangoma.[3]
In 2019, Terry Afrika failed to launch his debut album Matindingoma. The launch was scheduled for March 29, 2019. He apologised and cited high costs as one of the reasons why he failed to launch the 10 track album.
Terry Afrika said his management also felt it prudent that they first release their two singles ahead of the 10-track album.
The first single, Unenge Mukoko, a collaboration with Urban Grooves musician Ngoni Kambarami, was released in April 2019.[4]
Discography
EPs
- Sugar Boy (2018)
- Ndakadaro (2020)
Albums
- African Mood: The Ultimate Singles Collection (2019)
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Leroy Dzenga, I am sticking to my sound: Terry Afrika, The Herald, Published: July 4, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Then and now: Terry Afrika and wife, Zimtainment, Published: January 6, 2020, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ PRECIOUS CHIDA, Afro-pop artiste invests in collabos, NewsDay, Published: May 19, 2017, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ DEMETRIA MANYONGA, Terry Afrika offers apology, NewsDay, Published: April 11, 2019, Retrieved: May 27, 2021