Difference between revisions of "Terry Africa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Terry Afrika''' real name '''Terrence Chivavaya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who rose to prominence after his song ''Sarura Wako'' featuring [[Pah Chihera]] and [[Tocky Vibes]] became a hit.
|+
'''Terry Afrika''' real name '''Terrence Chivavaya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who rose to prominence after his song ''Sarura Wako'' featuring [[Pah Chihera]] and [[Tocky Vibes]] became a hit.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
===Wife===
===Wife===
|−
Terry Afrika is married.<ref name="ZT"/>
|+
Terry Afrika is married.<ref name="ZT"/>
===Children===
===Children===
|Line 24:
|Line 24:
The first single, ''Unenge Mukoko'', a collaboration with [[Urban Grooves]] musician [[Ngoni Kambarami]], was released in April 2019.<ref name="News">DEMETRIA MANYONGA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/04/terry-afrika-offers-apology/ Terry Afrika offers apology], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 11, 2019, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>
The first single, ''Unenge Mukoko'', a collaboration with [[Urban Grooves]] musician [[Ngoni Kambarami]], was released in April 2019.<ref name="News">DEMETRIA MANYONGA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/04/terry-afrika-offers-apology/ Terry Afrika offers apology], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 11, 2019, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Discography==
==Discography==
|Line 54:
|Line 68:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Terry Afrika Biography: Real Name, Career, Discography, Videos -Pindula
|+
|title= Terry Afrika Biography: Real Name, Career, Discography, Videos -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Terry Afrika, Terry Afrika biography, Terry Afrika real name, Terry Afrika age, Terry Afrika videos, Terry Afrika songs
|+
|keywords= Terry Afrika, Terry Afrika biography, Terry Afrika real name, Terry Afrika age, Terry Afrika videos, Terry Afrika songs
|description= Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.
|description= Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Terry Afrika
|image_alt= Terry Afrika
}}
}}
[[Category:Afro-Jazz Musicians]]
[[Category:Afro-Jazz Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 08:27, 27 May 2021
Terry Afrika real name Terrence Chivavaya is a Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence after his song Sarura Wako featuring Pah Chihera and Tocky Vibes became a hit.
Background
Real Name
Terry Afrika's real name is Terrence Chivavaya.[1]
Wife
Terry Afrika is married.[2]
Children
Terry Afrika has a son named Jordan. His son was born in September 2019.[2]
Career
Terry Afrika released an EP titled Sugar Boy in January 2018.[1] He also worked with Soul Jah Love on the song Rise Up, Zimbabwe, rapper Stunner on Shingirira and ExQ on Torovangoma.[3]
In 2019, Terry Afrika failed to launch his debut album Matindingoma. The launch was scheduled for March 29, 2019. He apologised and cited high costs as one of the reasons why he failed to launch the 10 track album.
Terry Afrika said his management also felt it prudent that they first release their two singles ahead of the 10-track album.
The first single, Unenge Mukoko, a collaboration with Urban Grooves musician Ngoni Kambarami, was released in April 2019.[4]
Accidents
October 2020
In 2020, Terry Afrika was involved in a car accident. He was travelling with two other people when the accident occurred. Terry Afrika said no one was injured and doctors gave them a clean bill of health.
His vehicle, a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus was wrecked. He did not reveal any details on whether he will be getting the vehicle fixed but said he is thankful that he is still alive.[5]
March 2021
On 11 March 2021, Terry Afrika was involved in a head-on collision that claimed one life along Bindura Road.
Terry Afrika said his wife who was driving at a speed of between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour lost control of the car after hitting a pothole. After losing control of the car Terry Afrika’s collided with an oncoming vehicle resulting in the death of one person who was in the other car.[6]
Discography
EPs
- Sugar Boy (2018)
- Ndakadaro (2020)
Albums
- African Mood: The Ultimate Singles Collection (2019)
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Leroy Dzenga, I am sticking to my sound: Terry Afrika, The Herald, Published: July 4, 2018, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Then and now: Terry Afrika and wife, Zimtainment, Published: January 6, 2020, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ PRECIOUS CHIDA, Afro-pop artiste invests in collabos, NewsDay, Published: May 19, 2017, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ DEMETRIA MANYONGA, Terry Afrika offers apology, NewsDay, Published: April 11, 2019, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ PICTURES: Popular Musician Terry Afrika Involved In Car Accident, iHarare, Published: October 27, 2020, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ PICTURES: Musician Terry Afrika Involved In A Head On Collision Along Bindura Road, ZimEye, Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 27, 2021