Terry Afrika said his wife who was driving at a speed of between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour lost control of the car after hitting a pothole. After losing control of the car Terry Afrika’s collided with an oncoming vehicle resulting in the death of one person who was in the other car.<ref>[https://www.zimeye.net/2021/03/13/pictures-musician-terry-afrika-involved-in-a-head-on-collision-along-bindura-road/ PICTURES: Musician Terry Afrika Involved In A Head On Collision Along Bindura Road], ''ZimEye'', Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

On 11 March 2021, Terry Afrika was involved in a head-on collision that claimed one life along Bindura Road.

His vehicle, a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus was wrecked. He did not reveal any details on whether he will be getting the vehicle fixed but said he is thankful that he is still alive.<ref name="iH">[https://iharare.com/pictures-popular-musician-terry-afrika-involved-in-car-accident/ PICTURES: Popular Musician Terry Afrika Involved In Car Accident], ''iHarare'', Published: October 27, 2020, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

In 2020, Terry Afrika was involved in a car accident. He was travelling with two other people when the accident occurred. Terry Afrika said no one was injured and doctors gave them a clean bill of health.

The first single, ''Unenge Mukoko'', a collaboration with [[Urban Grooves]] musician [[Ngoni Kambarami]], was released in April 2019.<ref name="News">DEMETRIA MANYONGA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2019/04/terry-afrika-offers-apology/ Terry Afrika offers apology], ''NewsDay'', Published: April 11, 2019, Retrieved: May 27, 2021</ref>

[[File:Terry Afrika and wife.jpg|thumb|left|Terry Afrika (right) and wife (left)]] Terry Afrika is married.<ref name="ZT"/>

[[File:Terry Afrika.jpg|thumb|Terry Afrika]] '''Terry Afrika''' real name '''Terrence Chivavaya''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician who rose to prominence after his song ''Sarura Wako'' featuring [[Pah Chihera]] and [[Tocky Vibes]] became a hit.

Terry Afrika

Background

Real Name

Terry Afrika's real name is Terrence Chivavaya.[1]

Wife

Terry Afrika (right) and wife (left)

Terry Afrika is married.[2]

Children

Terry Afrika has a son named Jordan. His son was born in September 2019.[2]

Career

Terry Afrika released an EP titled Sugar Boy in January 2018.[1] He also worked with Soul Jah Love on the song Rise Up, Zimbabwe, rapper Stunner on Shingirira and ExQ on Torovangoma.[3]

In 2019, Terry Afrika failed to launch his debut album Matindingoma. The launch was scheduled for March 29, 2019. He apologised and cited high costs as one of the reasons why he failed to launch the 10 track album.

Terry Afrika said his management also felt it prudent that they first release their two singles ahead of the 10-track album.

The first single, Unenge Mukoko, a collaboration with Urban Grooves musician Ngoni Kambarami, was released in April 2019.[4]

Accidents

October 2020

In 2020, Terry Afrika was involved in a car accident. He was travelling with two other people when the accident occurred. Terry Afrika said no one was injured and doctors gave them a clean bill of health.

His vehicle, a Toyota Hiace commuter omnibus was wrecked. He did not reveal any details on whether he will be getting the vehicle fixed but said he is thankful that he is still alive.[5]

March 2021

On 11 March 2021, Terry Afrika was involved in a head-on collision that claimed one life along Bindura Road.

Terry Afrika said his wife who was driving at a speed of between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour lost control of the car after hitting a pothole. After losing control of the car Terry Afrika’s collided with an oncoming vehicle resulting in the death of one person who was in the other car.[6]

Discography

EPs

Sugar Boy (2018)

Ndakadaro (2020)

Albums

African Mood: The Ultimate Singles Collection (2019)

Videos

Terry Africa ft Tocky Vibes x Pah Chihera official video. SARURA WAKO

Terry Afrika feat Exq - torova ngoma official video

Terry Africa - Ndakuda (Official Music Video)

Terry Afrika - Kazevezeve

