Difference between revisions of "Teserai Makadho"

In July 2018, Teserai Makadko was elected to Ward 1 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 829 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Bikita RDC with 829 votes, beating Gumira Tizirai of MDC-Alliance with 336 votes, Gumira Nyamayavo of NPP with 68 votes and George Saineti of MDC-T with 31 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

