'''Teti Banda''' is
Teti Banda is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Proportional Representation Constituency.
Teti Banda is MDC-T. was elected into parliament in July 2013.
==
Background== |+
====
Teti Banda was born on 4 April 1972 in Shurugwi
4 April 1972in Shurugwi
Political career
==Political career==
==References==
==References==
|Teti Banda
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Teti Banda is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman's proportional representative of Midlands Province.
Personal Details
Born: 4 April 1972 in Shurugwi.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Political career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
References