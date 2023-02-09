Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Teti Banda"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Teti Banda''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Proportional Representation Constituency]].  
+
'''Teti Banda''' is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into [[parliament]] in '''July 2013''' as a woman's proportional representative of [[Midlands Province]].  
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Teti Banda was born on 4 April 1972 in Shurugwi
+
'''Born:''' '''4 April 1972''' in [[Shurugwi]].
 +
 
 +
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
##Career##
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|+ [[Midlands]]
 +
|-
 +
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
 +
|-
 +
| [[Angela Tofa]] || '''[[Emma Muzondiwa]]''' || '''[[Anastancia Ndhlovu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Lillian Hundivenga]] || '''Teti Banda''' || '''[[Tariro Mtingwende]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Angeline Khumalo]] || [[Muchaneta Mpofu]] || '''[[Philina Zhou]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Stella Chazuza]] || [[Lina Muza]] || '''[[Tionei Melody Dziva]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Vonai Sibanda]] || [[Emilia Chamunogwa]] || [[Perseviarence Zhou]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Esther Chigwikwi]] || [[Jesca Bheka]] || [[Vongai Zengeya]]
 +
|}
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 
  
{| class="pintablefloat"
 
|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Ministry of Finance]]
 
* [[Robert Mugabe]]
 
* [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]
 
* [[Tendai Biti]]
 
* [[Welshman Ncube]]
 
|}
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Teti Banda - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title=Teti Banda
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia Teti Banda
+
|keywords= Midlands, Gweru, proportional representative
|description=
+
|description=Member of parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
Line 116: Line 135:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Latest revision as of 08:56, 9 February 2023

Teti Banda
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Teti Banda is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a woman's proportional representative of Midlands Province.

Personal Details

Born: 4 April 1972 in Shurugwi.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Political career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Midlands
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Angela Tofa Emma Muzondiwa Anastancia Ndhlovu
Lillian Hundivenga Teti Banda Tariro Mtingwende
Angeline Khumalo Muchaneta Mpofu Philina Zhou
Stella Chazuza Lina Muza Tionei Melody Dziva
Vonai Sibanda Emilia Chamunogwa Perseviarence Zhou
Esther Chigwikwi Jesca Bheka Vongai Zengeya

Events

Further Reading

References








References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Teti_Banda&oldid=123008"