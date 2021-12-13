Difference between revisions of "Thabani Gambiza"

Thabani Gambiza With KVG and Pathisani.jpg|Thabani Gambiza, KVG and Pathisani

[[File: Thabani Gambiza With KVG and Pathisani.jpg |thumb |Thabani Gambiza, KVG and Pathisani ]]

Thabani Gambiza is a Zimbabwean radio presenter. She works for Radio Zimbabwe, the largest radio station in Zimbabwe. She's frequently is referred to as Manjenjenje Ganda Remamaby.

Education

Thabani's studies in journalism started with her enrollment to Harare Polytechnic's diploma in Mass Communication and Public Relations in 2007. After attaining that qualification she later studied for a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies at the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo.

Thabani also later attained a Masters Degree in Development Studies from the Midlands State University.

Career In Radio

Thabani started working as a Producer and Presenter at the then Radio 2 in 1999 following her completion of the Harar Polytechnic diploma in Mass Communication & Public Relations.

She moved from Radio Zimbabwe to SFM, another ZBC radio station where she also held the position of Producer and Presenter. She later left radio to focus on her degree studies at NUST.

Thabani eventually returned to radio in 2010 as Producer and Presenter at Radio Zimbabwe.

Radio Programmes

She currently presents the following programmes:

Idzi Ndedzenyu Vechidiki – A musical programme which targets the youths and features music for a relatively young audience with music genre such as Zimdancehall, ZimHiphop and local RnB played.

Voimba Vanhukadzi – A musical programme which targets women musicians. It seeks to profile them on their musical career interspaced with their music. Programme now broadcasts

Kwayedza Kusile – Thabani presents the popular Radio Zimbabwe program with Sungura Boy presents the breakfast show every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 0500 – 0900 hours. This show looks at different social and/or work issues in a bid to move away from the traditional aspect of not sweeping real-life problems under the carpet.

Kwaziso Ukubingelelana – Thabani alternates during weekdays with Tarisai Tizirepihama and Jabulani Ncube to present what has become Zimbabwe's most popular and one of the oldest radio programmes of all time

Dzechitendero – This is a gospel show presented by Thabani every Sunday at 0800 hours. Local, Regional and International songs are featured in this programme.

Pictures

Thabani and fellow radio presenters

Thabani Gambiza Studio

Thabani Gambiza Interview

Thabani Gambiza with Jah Prayzah

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza, KVG and Pathisani

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza

Thabani Gambiza Lions Club Conference

Videos

Thabani Gambiza Interview

Related Profiles