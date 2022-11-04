The games include 6 World Cup qualifiers, 2 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, 3 at Africa Cup of Nations finals, and 1 international friendly.

Kamusoko made his debut for the Zimbabwe Senior Men's Football team (The Warriors) on 11 February 2009 aged 20 years, 11 months, and 9 days under the tutelage of [[Sunday Chidzambwa]].

Thabani Kamusoko is a Zimbabwean football player who plays in Zambia for Nkana Football Club. He plays the position of central midfielder.[1]

Background

Thabani "Scara" Kamusoko was born 2 March 1988 in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.[2]

Career

Teams Played For

Njube Sundowns

Underhill

Dynamos

FC Platinum

Young Africans

ZESCO United

Nkana

National Team

