Difference between revisions of "Thabani Mpofu"

[[MDC Alliance]] leader Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu is expected to appear in court this afternoon . His lawyer [[Beatrice Mtetwa]] confirmed the latest development. In an interview at Rhodesville Police Station in [[Harare]] this afternoon Ms Mtetwa said his client expected expected to appear in court this afternoon. His case is in connection with obstructing or defeating the course of justice.<ref name="Herald1"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-mpofu-to-appear-in-court/], ''Herald, Published: 2 June, 2020, Accessed: 2 June, 2020''</ref>

He was arrested on 1 June 2020 and charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying: “The ZRP confirmed the arrest of Advocate Thabani Mpofu for contravening Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:233 defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He was facing two counts of the same offence together with three others who are yet to be arrested for the case which occurred between January 2019 to 7 February 2019. Mpofu appeared in court.”<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/lawyer-thabani-mpofu-arrested/], ''The Herald, Published: 1 June, 2020, Accessed: 2 June, 2020''</ref>

'''Thabani Mpofu''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a constitutional expert. Thabani is [[Nelson Chamisa]]'s lawyer, in 2018 he represented the [[MDC Alliance]] in the [[Supreme Court]] when the MDC Alliance was challenging the presidential results as announced by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] . Some know him for his legal jargon '''The Fulcrum''' and or '''The Pith''' he used while representing the [[MDC Alliance]] in 2018 .

Notable cases

Zuva vs Don Nyamande and Kingston Donga

Thabani with the assistance of Nelson Chamisa represented Zuva. The full Supreme Court bench dismissed an appeal by two former Zuva Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd managers, who took their former employer to court challenging the termination of their employment contracts on notice.[1]

Challenging Election results

Advocate Thabani Mpofu said that they were challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and not ZANU-PF who were the beneficiaries of Zec’s alleged manipulation of results. Mpofu also said that they were working with a huge team of local lawyers and internationally recognized constitutional lawyers to challenge the presidential results. He highlighted that his team was being harassed to prevent them from filing the challenge.[2]

His Arrest

He was arrested on 1 June 2020 and charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying: “The ZRP confirmed the arrest of Advocate Thabani Mpofu for contravening Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:233 defeating or obstructing the course of justice. He was facing two counts of the same offence together with three others who are yet to be arrested for the case which occurred between January 2019 to 7 February 2019. Mpofu appeared in court.”[3]

