Difference between revisions of "Thabani Mpofu (SACU)"

Thabani Vusa Mpofu is a Zimbabwean renowned lawyer and former State prosecutor. He is the Director of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU).[1]

Background

Thabani Vusa Mpofu is a renowned lawyer and director of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU). He is also alleged to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew. He was educated at Ellis Robins High School.

Career

After his college education he became a Public Prosecutor where he remained for over 10 years. With this experience he became a Legal Consultant and owned his own Company called Logford Consultants.

Tabani then changed his career path by becoming the General Manager of a trucking business called Easy Transport. In 2009 he joined the Government of National Unity at the office of the Prime Minister for resurgent development, where he continued for 5 years. In August 2014 he joined Meikles Limited as the Compaby Secretary/Legal Advisor after consulting for the Group for several months.[2]

Arrest

In March 2013, a Harare High Court judge ordered the release on bail of four staff members from the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's research department accused of illegally investigating some top government officials.

High Court judge Chinembiri Bhunu ordered principal director of Mr. Tsvangirai's research department, Thabani Mpofu, researchers Felix Matsinde, Mehluli Tshuma and former Harare city councillor Warship Dumba, to deposit $500 bail each.

They were accused of illegally investigating former Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri, former Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo, former Attorney General Johannes Tomana and other senior government officials.[3]

