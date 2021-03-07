Thabitha Khumalo is a Zimbabwean politician and the current MDC-T spokesperson. She is also the member of parliament for Bulawayo East.

Political Career

She is a founder member of the Movement for Democratic Change. Khumalo is also a human rights defender and champion of the rights of children, women, as well as the disadvantaged. Upon election to the Parliament, she was appointed member of the Parliamentary Forum of the Southern African Development Community, where she chaired the Standing Committee on HIV and AIDS.

In 2011, she was appointed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Advisory Group on HIV and AIDS and Maternal, Newborn and Child Health and served as its Vice-Chair until 2015. She was also active in the Parliament Select Committee responsible for crafting a new Constitution under the Government of National Unity, and served in the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, which is the supreme decision making body of the Parliament.[1]

On March 1, 2017, Khumalo was appointed MDC-T spokesperson following the suspension of Obert Gutu.

Stepping Down For Coltart

In September 2017, a source told a local publication that Khumalo had resolved to step down and not contest in the 2018 general elections after she ceded her parliamentary seat to the Welshman Ncube led MDC’s David Coltart as part of the opposition parties’ MDC Alliance coalition deal. When contacted for comment, Khumalo initially said she was not aware of the deal before saying she was committed to see the alliance work and would sacrifice for the greater good of the country.[2]

Suspension From MDC-T

In August 2017, Khumalo was suspended from MDC-T by the late Morgan Tsvangirai following violence against Thokozani Khupe. Khumalo was suspended together with the party’s Deputy Treasurer-General Mr. Charlton Hwende and three members of the youth wing pending investigations. Khumalo was allegedly suspended for masterminding the attack on Khupe, Lovemore Moyo and Abednico Bhebhe after they allegedly convened a meeting at the party’s provincial offices in Bulawayo a day after the MDC Alliance launch.

Khumalo was cleared of wrong-doing while Mr Bhebhe was found guilty of making reckless statements to the Press.[3]





Chinotimba insult

Joseph Chinotimba allegedly labelled Khumalo a prostitute during an answer and question session in parliament.[4]. However two days later the two legislators made peace and hugged in parliament.[5]