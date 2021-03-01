Pindula

Thabo Malema is a South African actor known for his role as Bohang on eTV’s Scandal!.

Career

Scandal

He joined Scandal! where he played the role of Bohang, the abusive ex-lover of Seipati who claimed to have changed. His character was killed off in 2021.[1]

