Thabo Malema is a South African actor known for his role as Bohang on eTV’s Scandal!.
Career
Scandal
He joined Scandal! where he played the role of Bohang, the abusive ex-lover of Seipati who claimed to have changed. His character was killed off in 2021.[1]
References
- ↑ Sayushka Naidoo, Thabo Malema exits Scandal! after death of his character, Bohang, JusNje, Published: February 24, 2020, Retrieved: March 1, 2021