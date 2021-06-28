On 28 June 2021, Hawks spokeswoman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu told ''Daily Sun'' that Ndlala and his co-accused were expected to appear in court on 2 July 2021.<ref name="DS">Christopher Moagi, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/stars-hubby-in-hot-water-20210627 STAR’S HUBBY IN HOT WATER], ''Daily Sun'', Published: June 28, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021</ref>

His suspension was then lifted in October 2016 in a letter signed by General Loyiso Matakata, but when he returned to work, he was instructed to return home until further notice. Malinga appeared before a magistrate 27 times before the trial date was set for February 13, 2020. Ndlala was a no-show, but Molapo testified against Malinga.<ref name="IOL">Lethu Nxumalo, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/suspended-kzn-cop-accused-of-extortion-claims-he-is-being-set-up-50049439 Suspended KZN cop accused of extortion claims he is being set up], ''IOL'', Published: June 28, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>

Thami Ndlala

Thami Ndlala is a South African businessman and alleged fraudster.

Background

Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga. He is the son of the late chief Joe Ndlala. [1]

Wife

Thami Ndlala's wife is Lerato Kganyago. The two were married in 2020.[2]

Net Worth

Thami Ndlala's net worth is unknown. He is however the founder and owner of various businesses.

Businesses

He left college where he was studying towards a Bsc in International Business Studies to start an Employee Wellness business. Ndlala later founded Two Ndlala Brothers which has a division of luxury transportation. He is the founder of the Joe Ndlala Foundation which he established after the passing of his father.[1]

Cars

A few years after venturing into business, he bought his first Ferrari and Rolls Royce adding to a collection he already had.[1]

Fraud Claims

Ndlala appeared in a Pretoria Commercial Court in mid-July 2020 to testify against a suspended KZN Hawks officer accused of extorting R100000 from him.

Muzi Malinga, a warrant officer within the Organised Crime Unit in Pretoria was suspended and had to move back home to KwaZulu Natal. He said arresting Ndlala in 2013 had brought a string of misfortunes.

In December 2019, the Sunday Tribune reported that Malinga had been assigned to a fraud case by his then senior officer, Colonel Lesitja Senona, where Ndlala and his accomplice, Thabo Molapo had allegedly purchased a Range Rover and a BMW 3 Series at a dealership in Benoni using fraudulent documents.

In an effort to recover the vehicles, police obtained search warrants for Ndlala’s then Pretoria East mansion and Molapo’s Rosslyn home. The BMW was found in Molapo’s yard, and the Range Rover was found hidden near the Menlyn Shopping Centre in Pretoria. Both Ndlala and Molapo were arrested in November 2013.

Malinga was informed by his superiors in February 2014 that Ndlala had laid charges of corruption against him and that he needed to hand himself over. The charge sheet accused him and three other officers who had been part of the search and seizure operation of attempting to extort R100000 from Ndlala.

Ndlala alleged that he had already made payments of various amounts to the three officers who were with Malinga at his premises. He said the officers had promised to make the case disappear. Ndlala claimed that he had been in constant communication with Malinga and that they had agreed on dates to deliver outstanding amounts.

However, Malinga maintained that the allegations which have cost him his job and peace of mind were fabricated with assistance from police. He said he did not play an accessory role in the extortion and that his seniors were protecting Ndlala.

Malinga was arrested and placed on suspension in August 2015, and months went by without a disciplinary hearing. He had to approach the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council to intervene.

His suspension was then lifted in October 2016 in a letter signed by General Loyiso Matakata, but when he returned to work, he was instructed to return home until further notice. Malinga appeared before a magistrate 27 times before the trial date was set for February 13, 2020. Ndlala was a no-show, but Molapo testified against Malinga.[3]

