Revision as of 11:22, 16 February 2021
Thami Ndlala
Background
Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga.[1]
Wife
Thami Ndlala's wife is Lerato Kganyago. The two were married in 2020.[2]
Net Worth
References
- ↑ About Thami, adorantha.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
- ↑ Nkosazana Ngwadla, Are Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala engaged, again?, Drum, Published: July 23, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021