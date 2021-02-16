Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thami Ndlala"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Thami Ndlala''' ==Background== Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga.<ref>[http://adorantha.com/about-thami.html About Thami], ''adorantha.com'',...")
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga.<ref>[http://adorantha.com/about-thami.html About Thami], ''adorantha.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>
+
Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga. He is the son of the late chief Joe Ndlala. <ref name="A">[http://adorantha.com/about-thami.html About Thami], ''adorantha.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>
  
 
===Wife===
 
===Wife===
  
 
Thami Ndlala's wife is [[Lerato Kganyago]]. The two were married in 2020.<ref name="D">Nkosazana Ngwadla, [https://www.news24.com/drum/celebs/news/lerato-kganyago-and-thami-ndlala-are-engaged-again-20200723 Are Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala engaged, again?], ''Drum'', Published: July 23, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>
 
Thami Ndlala's wife is [[Lerato Kganyago]]. The two were married in 2020.<ref name="D">Nkosazana Ngwadla, [https://www.news24.com/drum/celebs/news/lerato-kganyago-and-thami-ndlala-are-engaged-again-20200723 Are Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala engaged, again?], ''Drum'', Published: July 23, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021</ref>
 
  
 
==Net Worth==
 
==Net Worth==

Revision as of 11:23, 16 February 2021

Thami Ndlala

Background

Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga. He is the son of the late chief Joe Ndlala. [1]

Wife

Thami Ndlala's wife is Lerato Kganyago. The two were married in 2020.[2]

Net Worth

References

  1. About Thami, adorantha.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
  2. Nkosazana Ngwadla, Are Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala engaged, again?, Drum, Published: July 23, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thami_Ndlala&oldid=99547"