Revision as of 11:23, 16 February 2021
Thami Ndlala
Background
Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga. He is the son of the late chief Joe Ndlala. [1]
Wife
Thami Ndlala's wife is Lerato Kganyago. The two were married in 2020.[2]
Net Worth
