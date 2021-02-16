A few years after venturing into business, he bought his first Ferrari and Rolls Royce adding to a collection he already had.<ref name="A"/>

He left college where he was studying towards a Bsc in International Business Studies to start an Employee Wellness business. Ndlala later founded Two Ndlala Brothers which has a division of luxury transportation. He is the founder of the Joe Ndlala Foundation which he established after the passing of his father.<ref name="A"/>

Thami Ndlala's net worth is unknown. He is however the founder and owner of various businesses.

Thami Ndlala

Background

Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga. He is the son of the late chief Joe Ndlala. [1]

Wife

Thami Ndlala's wife is Lerato Kganyago. The two were married in 2020.[2]

Net Worth

Thami Ndlala's net worth is unknown. He is however the founder and owner of various businesses.

Businesses

He left college where he was studying towards a Bsc in International Business Studies to start an Employee Wellness business. Ndlala later founded Two Ndlala Brothers which has a division of luxury transportation. He is the founder of the Joe Ndlala Foundation which he established after the passing of his father.[1]

Cars

A few years after venturing into business, he bought his first Ferrari and Rolls Royce adding to a collection he already had.[1]