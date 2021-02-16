Difference between revisions of "Thami Ndlala"
Thami Ndlala
Background
Thami Ndlala was born and raised in a small town in Mpumalanga. He is the son of the late chief Joe Ndlala. [1]
Wife
Thami Ndlala's wife is Lerato Kganyago. The two were married in 2020.[2]
Net Worth
Thami Ndlala's net worth is unknown. He is however the founder and owner of various businesses.
Businesses
He left college where he was studying towards a Bsc in International Business Studies to start an Employee Wellness business. Ndlala later founded Two Ndlala Brothers which has a division of luxury transportation. He is the founder of the Joe Ndlala Foundation which he established after the passing of his father.[1]
Cars
A few years after venturing into business, he bought his first Ferrari and Rolls Royce adding to a collection he already had.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 About Thami, adorantha.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
- ↑ Nkosazana Ngwadla, Are Lerato Kganyago and Thami Ndlala engaged, again?, Drum, Published: July 23, 2020, Retrieved: February 16, 2021