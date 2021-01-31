Theatre credits include Sizwe Banzi is Dead as Sizwe, Romeo and Juliet as Juliet, Fagin in Oliver Twist, and The Crucible as Tituba.<ref name="I"/>

Thami Ngubeni is a South African actress, writer, presenter, and radio personality.

Background

Age

Thami Ngubeni was born on born 31 January 1975.[1]

Husband

Details on Thami Ngubeni's husband are unavailable at the moment.

Career

She owns her media company, Tamzin, that creates and produces media for Radio, Film, Television, and Print.[2]

Generations

She appeared in Generations as Khensani.[1]

Jozi-H

In 2007 Thami had a starring role as Dr Ingrid Nyoka in the medical television series Jozi-H.[1]

Known Gods

She played the lead role of Nana Soci in the drama series Known Gods (2006).[1]

Acting

Thami Ngubeni appeared in shows such as the television drama series Molo Fish as well as comedies such as Going Up and Suburban Bliss. She appeared as Sabina Siko in the 2004 film, Critical Assignment.

Theatre credits include Sizwe Banzi is Dead as Sizwe, Romeo and Juliet as Juliet, Fagin in Oliver Twist, and The Crucible as Tituba.[2]

Oprah Magazine South Africa

She was appointed editor of The Oprah Magazine in South Africa in 2007.[2]

Broadcasting

Thami also hosted her own show, The Scarlet Lounge, in 2011 and also wrote for the magazine show, Top Billing, as well as the game show, Family Fortunes.

She was also a newsreader and the host of her own shows on Metro FM including an entertainment and motivational show, The Sacred Space. During her time in Los Angeles, she worked as a DJ at the American Radio Network, which is a syndicated cable network covering much of the Los Angeles region.[2]

In 2020 she hosted the “Daytime Update" and “Newsfeed PM” on Newzroom Afrika. Before she joined Newzroom Afrika she hosted the Liberty Radio Award-winning Radio show ‘Talk on 2000’ which was a news and current affairs show on Radio 2000.[3]

Books

In 2006, Thami wrote and co-published a book, My Sacred Spaces, with Penguin Books.[2]