Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu is the fourth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
She was born in Pietermaritzburg in KZN in South Africa. Queen Thandekile is a member of the Anglican Church and a member of the mothers’ Union. [1]
Siblings
In 2018 she was appointed the acting chief executive of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), following the resignation of Dr Fikisiwe Madlopha.[2]
Husband
Goodwill Zwelithini
Queen Thandekile Ndlovu and King Goodwill Zwelithini married in 1988.[3]
Children
Prince Sihlangu Zulu and daughter, Princess Mukelile Zulu.[3][1]
Education
In 2020, she was said to be working on her dissertation for the Masters in Business Administration.[1]
Career
She worked in the nursing fraternity for over 19 years. Queen Thandekile Ndlovu worked as a Nurse Educator, Matron in charge of hospitals and at the Head Office in the Provincial Department of Health in Kwazulu Natal.[1]
