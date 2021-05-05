Pindula

Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu is the fourth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

She was born in Pietermaritzburg in KZN in South Africa. Queen Thandekile is a member of the Anglican Church and a member of the mothers’ Union. [1]

Siblings

Thembeka Ndlovu

In 2018 she was appointed the acting chief executive of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), following the resignation of Dr Fikisiwe Madlopha.[2]

Husband

Goodwill Zwelithini

Queen Thandekile Ndlovu and King Goodwill Zwelithini married in 1988.[3]

Children

Prince Sihlangu Zulu and daughter, Princess Mukelile Zulu.[3][1]

Education

In 2020, she was said to be working on her dissertation for the Masters in Business Administration.[1]

Career

She worked in the nursing fraternity for over 19 years. Queen Thandekile Ndlovu worked as a Nurse Educator, Matron in charge of hospitals and at the Head Office in the Provincial Department of Health in Kwazulu Natal.[1]

