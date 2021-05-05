Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thandekile Ndlovu"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Queen '''Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu''' is the fourth wife of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].
+
[[File:HRH-Queen-Thandekile-Zulu.jpg|thumb|Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu]] Queen '''Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu''' is the fourth wife of the late Zulu [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 38: Line 38:
 
|keywords= Thandekile Ndlovu, Queen Thandekile Ndlovu, Queen Thandekile Zulu, Goodwill Zwelithini fourth wife
 
|keywords= Thandekile Ndlovu, Queen Thandekile Ndlovu, Queen Thandekile Zulu, Goodwill Zwelithini fourth wife
 
|description= Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu is the fourth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
 
|description= Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu is the fourth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
|image=  
+
|image= HRH-Queen-Thandekile-Zulu.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
 
[[Category:South African Royalty]]

Latest revision as of 08:14, 5 May 2021

Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu

Queen Thandekile Ndlovu-Zulu is the fourth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

She was born in Pietermaritzburg in KZN in South Africa. Queen Thandekile is a member of the Anglican Church and a member of the mothers’ Union. [1]

Siblings

Thembeka Ndlovu

In 2018 she was appointed the acting chief executive of the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), following the resignation of Dr Fikisiwe Madlopha.[2]

Husband

Goodwill Zwelithini

Queen Thandekile Ndlovu and King Goodwill Zwelithini married in 1988.[3]

Children

Prince Sihlangu Zulu and daughter, Princess Mukelile Zulu.[3][1]

Education

In 2020, she was said to be working on her dissertation for the Masters in Business Administration.[1]

Career

She worked in the nursing fraternity for over 19 years. Queen Thandekile Ndlovu worked as a Nurse Educator, Matron in charge of hospitals and at the Head Office in the Provincial Department of Health in Kwazulu Natal.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 HRH Queen Thandekile Zuluafricanpf.org, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
  2. Paddy Harper, Royal relation takes Ingonyama reins, Mail & Guardian, Published: May 4, 2018, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thandekile_Ndlovu&oldid=103397"