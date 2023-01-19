Melanie Thandiwe Newton is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.

Thandiwe is a name of Nguni origin and means beloved.

Personal Details

Born: 6 November 1972, Westminster, London, UK. The daughter of Zimbabwean mother Nyasha Jombe and English father Nick Newton.

Her father worked as a laboratory technician and artist. Her parents lived in Zambia, and she was born while they were back in England to visit relatives; they then returned to Zambia, where her younger brother was born. At three years old, her family to Penzance, Cornwall. Marriage: Ol Parker (a writer), 1998. Three children, daughters named Ripley (born 2000) and Nico (born 2004), and a son named Booker (born 2014). Nico is also an actress.

Separated 2022.

Newton in a relationship with American musician Elijah Dias, better known by his stage name Lonr, who is 24 years younger than she.



Numerous biographies:

[1]









School / Education

Primary: St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School.

Secondary: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Tertiary: Downing College, Cambridge. BA social anthropology, 1995.

Service / Career

1991 - Film debut comedy-drama Flirting, filmed in 1989 but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton".

1994 - Interview with the Vampire. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise).







Events

Further Reading