Melanie Thandiwe Newton is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.

Thandiwe is a name of Nguni origin and means beloved.

Personal Details

Born: 6 November 1972, Westminster, London, UK. The daughter of Zimbabwean mother Nyasha Jombe and English father Nick Newton.

Her father worked as a laboratory technician and artist. Her parents lived in Zambia, and she was born while they were back in England to visit relatives; they then returned to Zambia, where her younger brother was born. At three years old, her family to Penzance, Cornwall. Marriage: Ol Parker (a writer), 1998. Three children, daughters named Ripley (born 2000) and Nico (born 2004), and a son named Booker (born 2014). Nico is also an actress.

Separated 2022.

Newton in a relationship with American musician Elijah Dias, better known by his stage name Lonr, who is 24 years younger than she.



School / Education

Primary: St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School.

Secondary: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Tertiary: Downing College, Cambridge. BA social anthropology, 1995.

Service / Career

1991 - Film debut comedy-drama Flirting, filmed in 1989 but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton".

1994 - Interview with the Vampire. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise).

Jefferson in Paris 1998 - Beloved (with Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover).

Mission: Impossible 2 (with Tom Cruise again).

It Was an Accident .

2003 to 2005 - American television series ER. She reprised the role for the series finale in 2009.

2004 - The Chronicles of Riddick and Crash.

2006 - Won a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Crash.

2006 - The Pursuit of Happyness.

2006 - Radio in a pantomime version of Cinderella.

2007 - Norbit, comedy with Eddie Murphy.

2008 - Run Fatboy Run, comedy, with Simon Pegg.

October 2008 - President George W. Bush, biography by Oliver Stone. Played Condoleezza Rice, US National Security Advisor and then Secretary of State.



