Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thandiwe Newton"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Melanie Thandiwe Newton''' is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton. ''Thandiwe'' is a name of Nguni origin and means ''beloved''...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Melanie Thandiwe Newton''' is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.
 
'''Melanie Thandiwe Newton''' is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.
  
''Thandiwe'' is a name of [[Nguni]] origin and means ''beloved''.  
+
''Thandiwe'' is a name of ''Nguni'' origin and means ''beloved''.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 11: Line 11:
  
 
Numerous biographies:  
 
Numerous biographies:  
 
+
<ref name="Thandiwe Newton"> [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thandiwe_Newton  Thandiwe Newton], Wikipedia, Retrieved: 19 January 2023''</ref>
 
<ref name="Thandiwe Newton, Biography"> [https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0628601/  Thandiwe Newton, Biography], IMDB: Retrieved: 19 January 2023''</ref>
 
<ref name="Thandiwe Newton, Biography"> [https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0628601/  Thandiwe Newton, Biography], IMDB: Retrieved: 19 January 2023''</ref>
 
 
 
 
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Line 24: Line 20:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
'''1991''' - Film debut comedy-drama ''Flirting'', filmed in 1989 but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton". <br/>
+
'''1991''' - Film debut comedy-drama ''Flirting'', filmed in '''1989''' but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton". <br/>
 
'''1994''' - ''Interview with the Vampire''. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise). <br/>
 
'''1994''' - ''Interview with the Vampire''. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise). <br/>
   
+
''Jefferson in Paris''
 +
'''1998''' - ''Beloved'' (with Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover). <br/>
 +
''Mission: Impossible 2'' (with Tom Cruise again). <br/>
 +
'''It Was an Accident''' . <br/>
 +
'''2003''' to '''2005''' - American television series ''ER''. She reprised the role for the series finale in '''2009'''. <br/>
 +
'''2004''' - ''The Chronicles of Riddick and Crash''. <br/>
 +
'''2006''' - Won a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ''Crash''. <br/>
 +
'''2006''' - ''The Pursuit of Happyness''. <br/>
 +
'''2006'''  - Radio in a pantomime version of ''Cinderella''. <br/>
 +
'''2007''' - ''Norbit'', comedy with Eddie Murphy. <br/>
 +
'''2008''' - ''Run Fatboy Run'', comedy, with Simon Pegg. <br/>
 +
'''October 2008''' - ''President George W. Bush'', biography by Oliver Stone. Played Condoleezza Rice, US National Security Advisor and then Secretary of State. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 39: Line 46:
 
|title=Thandiwe Newton
 
|title=Thandiwe Newton
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Ll Govent,Pfa,RC
+
|keywords=actress,Hollywood,Mission Impossible 2,Flirting
 
|description= Actress;Film;  
 
|description= Actress;Film;  
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
Line 45: Line 52:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 +
[[Category:Actress]]
 +
[[Category:Film]]
 
[[Category:Actress]]
 
[[Category:Actress]]
 
[[Category:Film]]
 
[[Category:Film]]

Latest revision as of 14:58, 19 January 2023

Melanie Thandiwe Newton is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.

Thandiwe is a name of Nguni origin and means beloved.

Personal Details

Born: 6 November 1972, Westminster, London, UK. The daughter of Zimbabwean mother Nyasha Jombe and English father Nick Newton.
Her father worked as a laboratory technician and artist. Her parents lived in Zambia, and she was born while they were back in England to visit relatives; they then returned to Zambia, where her younger brother was born. At three years old, her family to Penzance, Cornwall. Marriage: Ol Parker (a writer), 1998. Three children, daughters named Ripley (born 2000) and Nico (born 2004), and a son named Booker (born 2014). Nico is also an actress.
Separated 2022.
Newton in a relationship with American musician Elijah Dias, better known by his stage name Lonr, who is 24 years younger than she.

Numerous biographies: [1] [2]

School / Education

Primary: St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School.
Secondary: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.
Tertiary: Downing College, Cambridge. BA social anthropology, 1995.

Service / Career

1991 - Film debut comedy-drama Flirting, filmed in 1989 but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton".
1994 - Interview with the Vampire. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise).
Jefferson in Paris 1998 - Beloved (with Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover).
Mission: Impossible 2 (with Tom Cruise again).
It Was an Accident .
2003 to 2005 - American television series ER. She reprised the role for the series finale in 2009.
2004 - The Chronicles of Riddick and Crash.
2006 - Won a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Crash.
2006 - The Pursuit of Happyness.
2006 - Radio in a pantomime version of Cinderella.
2007 - Norbit, comedy with Eddie Murphy.
2008 - Run Fatboy Run, comedy, with Simon Pegg.
October 2008 - President George W. Bush, biography by Oliver Stone. Played Condoleezza Rice, US National Security Advisor and then Secretary of State.

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. Thandiwe Newton, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 19 January 2023
  2. Thandiwe Newton, Biography, IMDB: Retrieved: 19 January 2023
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thandiwe_Newton&oldid=122601"