Difference between revisions of "Thandiwe Newton"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Melanie Thandiwe Newton''' is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton. ''Thandiwe'' is a name of Nguni origin and means ''beloved''...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Melanie Thandiwe Newton''' is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.
'''Melanie Thandiwe Newton''' is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.
|−
''Thandiwe'' is a name of
|+
''Thandiwe'' is a name of Nguniorigin and means ''beloved''.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
Numerous biographies:
Numerous biographies:
|−
|+
<ref name="Thandiwe Newton, Biography"> [https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0628601/ Thandiwe Newton, Biography], IMDB: Retrieved: 19 January 2023''</ref>
<ref name="Thandiwe Newton, Biography"> [https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0628601/ Thandiwe Newton, Biography], IMDB: Retrieved: 19 January 2023''</ref>
|−
|−
|−
|−
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
|Line 24:
|Line 20:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
'''1991''' - Film debut comedy-drama ''Flirting'', filmed in 1989 but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton". <br/>
|+
'''1991''' - Film debut comedy-drama ''Flirting'', filmed in 1989but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton". <br/>
'''1994''' - ''Interview with the Vampire''. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise). <br/>
'''1994''' - ''Interview with the Vampire''. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise). <br/>
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
|Line 39:
|Line 46:
|title=Thandiwe Newton
|title=Thandiwe Newton
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,,,
|description= Actress;Film;
|description= Actress;Film;
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|Line 45:
|Line 52:
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Actress]]
[[Category:Actress]]
[[Category:Film]]
[[Category:Film]]
Latest revision as of 14:58, 19 January 2023
Melanie Thandiwe Newton is an actress, born of a Zimbabwean woman. First stage name was Thandie Newton.
Thandiwe is a name of Nguni origin and means beloved.
Personal Details
Born: 6 November 1972, Westminster, London, UK. The daughter of Zimbabwean mother Nyasha Jombe and English father Nick Newton.
Her father worked as a laboratory technician and artist. Her parents lived in Zambia, and she was born while they were back in England to visit relatives; they then returned to Zambia, where her younger brother was born. At three years old, her family to Penzance, Cornwall. Marriage: Ol Parker (a writer), 1998. Three children, daughters named Ripley (born 2000) and Nico (born 2004), and a son named Booker (born 2014). Nico is also an actress.
Separated 2022.
Newton in a relationship with American musician Elijah Dias, better known by his stage name Lonr, who is 24 years younger than she.
School / Education
Primary: St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School.
Secondary: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.
Tertiary: Downing College, Cambridge. BA social anthropology, 1995.
Service / Career
1991 - Film debut comedy-drama Flirting, filmed in 1989 but shelved for two years. She was credited as "Thandie Newton".
1994 - Interview with the Vampire. (With Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise).
Jefferson in Paris 1998 - Beloved (with Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover).
Mission: Impossible 2 (with Tom Cruise again).
It Was an Accident .
2003 to 2005 - American television series ER. She reprised the role for the series finale in 2009.
2004 - The Chronicles of Riddick and Crash.
2006 - Won a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Crash.
2006 - The Pursuit of Happyness.
2006 - Radio in a pantomime version of Cinderella.
2007 - Norbit, comedy with Eddie Murphy.
2008 - Run Fatboy Run, comedy, with Simon Pegg.
October 2008 - President George W. Bush, biography by Oliver Stone. Played Condoleezza Rice, US National Security Advisor and then Secretary of State.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Thandiwe Newton, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 19 January 2023
- ↑ Thandiwe Newton, Biography, IMDB: Retrieved: 19 January 2023