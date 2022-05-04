|description= Retired Major General Thando Madzvamuse also known as Tando Madzvamuse is a Zimbabwean diplomat and the current ambassador of Zimbabwe to Angola. Madzvamuse is also an academic and author.

Education

Madzvamuse had a PhD, MBA, MSc in International Relations focused in Business Administration and Management, General from the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

In March 2012, Madzvamuse was one of eight colonels promoted by Robert Mugabe to the rank of Brigadier General.[1]

On 15 April 2015, Robert Mugabe appointed Thando Madzvamuse the principal director in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion.[2]

In January 2018, Madzvamuse was one of six Brigadier Generals promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa to the rank of Major General upon retirement from active service. The promotions were with effect from December 20, 2017.[3]

In May 2019, Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Thando Madzvamuse as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Angola.[4]

Madzvamuse also served as Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.[5]

Books

The Internationalisation of the War on Terrorism and Making of a Modern Threat to the Ethic of Political Liberalism: A Conceptualisation of the Current Threat to Global Peace and Security (2018)