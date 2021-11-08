Difference between revisions of "Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. ==Background== His father w...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 15:03, 8 November 2021
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
His father was also a football player who used to play in Botswana.[1]
Education
In 2021, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was pursuing his studies at Zvishavane High School.[1]
Career
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was promoted from FC Platinum's Under-19 team to the senior team in 2021. He scored his first goal against Whawha Football Club in the 2021 edition of the Chibuku Super Cup for FC Platinum's senior team.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Eddie Chikamhi, Dream come true for FC Platinum rookies, The Herald, Published: September 6, 2021, Retrieved: November 8, 2021