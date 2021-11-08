Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

His father was also a football player who used to play in Botswana.[1]

Education

In 2021, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was pursuing his studies at Zvishavane High School.[1]

Career

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was promoted from FC Platinum's Under-19 team to the senior team in 2021. He scored his first goal against Whawha Football Club in the 2021 edition of the Chibuku Super Cup for FC Platinum's senior team.[1]