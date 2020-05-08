Difference between revisions of "Thanduxolo Ndlovu"

Thanduxolo N Ndlovu, popularly known as SharksNova (uMude Mude kaMlevu), is a Radio & Television Personality, Actor, Model, Philanthropist, Film Director, Producer, Fashion Show Director, Speaker and Events MC.

Personal Details

18 August 1993 – born, Redcliffe, to General Alton Ndlovu (rtd) and Siphiwe Maria Ndlovu. Raised by Theresa Moyo after father died when he was 4 days old and mother died when he was 11.

Three brothers and a sister.

Lives – Victoria Falls.



School / Education

Primary School - Mary Ward Primary School, Kwekwe.

High School - Hlangabeza High School, Mbizo High School.

Qualifications - Hotel & Catering Management, Film Directing; and Tour Guiding & Guest Relationships Management.



Service / Career

2011 - Started training as a volunteer at uKhozi FM, South Africa.

2016 – Returned to Zimbabwe. Working for Skyz Metro FM in Bulawayo.

2017 – Victoria Falls, Breeze FM 91.2. (first commercial radio station in Matabeleland North Province).

2018 – EmCee, Econet Wireless Matabeleland North Brand Ambassador Awards, Steward Bank end of year cocktail, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, grand opening of Sawanga Mall and Christmas lighting, Mayors Cheer fundraising Dinner.

“The Plough Back with SharksNova”, Secondary School speaking programme.



Events

In March 2018, it was announced that Thanduxolo Nesbert Ndlovu, who hosts the mid-morning show on Victoria Falls’ Breeze FM station, will direct a weeklong men’s fashion show in neighbouring Zambia in August 2018. The five-day fashion extravaganza, will be the second biggest after the Zambia Fashion Week, and was set to be an annual event. It will be officially opened by Livingstone Mayor Eugene Mapuwo. It targets Zambia and Africa’s male brands in the fashion industry. [1]

In April 2018, a suspected burglar Bongai Moyo, was arrested and appeared in court. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of theft, assault and unlawful entry, robbery and illegally exiting Zimbabwe before magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje. One of his alleged victims was presenter Thanduxolo Ndlovu.

[2]