Thankful Recycling do LDPE and PP in Greystone Park, Harare.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 11 Ettington Road, Greystone park, Harare.
Phone: A. Pringle - 0772 236947.
Email: ash@yoafrica.com;
Website:
Materials
LDPE, PP.
2020 - ±4 tons.