Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Thankful Recycling"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Thankful Recycling''' do LDPE and PP in Greystone Park, Harare. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 11 Ettington Road, Greyston...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:20, 7 March 2023

Thankful Recycling do LDPE and PP in Greystone Park, Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 11 Ettington Road, Greystone park, Harare.
Phone: A. Pringle - 0772 236947.
Email: ash@yoafrica.com;
Website:

Materials

LDPE, PP.

2020 - ±4 tons.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Thankful_Recycling&oldid=123459"