Difference between revisions of "Thankful Recycling"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Thankful Recycling''' do LDPE and PP in Greystone Park, Harare. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 11 Ettington Road, Greyston...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
'''Address:''' 11 Ettington Road, Greystone park, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' 11 Ettington Road, Greystone park, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Phone:''' A. Pringle - 0772 236947. <br/>
'''Phone:''' A. Pringle - 0772 236947. <br/>
|−
Email:''' ash@yoafrica.com; <br/>
|+
Email:''' ash@yoafrica.com; <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Recycle]]
[[Category:Recycle]]
Latest revision as of 13:22, 7 March 2023
Thankful Recycling do LDPE and PP in Greystone Park, Harare.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 11 Ettington Road, Greystone park, Harare.
Phone: A. Pringle - 0772 236947.
Email: ash@yoafrica.com;
Website:
Materials
LDPE, PP.
2020 - ±4 tons.