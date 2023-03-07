Thankful Recycling do LDPE and PP in Greystone Park, Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.



Address: 11 Ettington Road, Greystone park, Harare.

Phone: A. Pringle - 0772 236947.

Email: ash@yoafrica.com;

Website:



Materials

LDPE, PP.

2020 - ±4 tons.