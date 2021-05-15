Pindula

Dr '''Thato Mosehle''' is a South African model and the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA competition and the first contestant from the Miss SA organisation to participate in Miss Supranational.
 
Dr '''Thato Mosehle''' is a South African model and the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA competition and the first contestant from the Miss SA organisation to participate in Miss Supranational.
  

Dr Thato Mosehle is a South African model and the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA competition and the first contestant from the Miss SA organisation to participate in Miss Supranational.

Background

Mosehle's mother is a policewoman and a very rooted Christian woman. Her father works as an operational director for a security company and started small scale farming. In 2020, Thato's younger brother was a final year Business Economics student at the North West University.[1]

She is from Stilfontein, North West Province but moved to Klerksdorp.[2]

Age

Thato Mosehle was born on April 6, 1995.[2]

Education

Thato Mosehle is a medical doctor and in 2020 she was completing her internship at the Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital complex. In 2020 it was reported that she was a part-time makeup student at the Beauty Therapy Institute.[1] She obtained her MBChB degree at the University of the Free State in 2018.[2]

Modelling Career

  • 2015 - Miss South College (Campus Pageant)
  • 2016 - Miss Glamorous Free State 2nd Princess (Provincial Pageant)
  • 2017 - Miss Armentum (Campus resident pageant)
  • 2017 - Miss Environment (Campus pageant)
  • 2018 - Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 1st Princess (National Pageant)[2]

Mosehle was chosen in 2020 to represent South Africa at the Miss and Mister Supranational and Miss Polski 2021 competition under the title Miss Supranational South Africa 2020.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Get to know Miss Supranational South Africa Thato Mosehle, Channel24, Published: December 13, 2020, Retrieved: May 15, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Thato Mosehle, Klerksdorp, North West, misssa.co.za, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: MAy 15, 2021
  3. Graye Morkel, Thato Mosehle heading to Miss Supranational in August - here's everything we know so far, Channel24, Published: April 15, 2021, Retrieved: May 15, 2021
