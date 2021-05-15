

Dr Thato Mosehle is a South African model and the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA competition and the first contestant from the Miss SA organisation to participate in Miss Supranational.

Background

Mosehle's mother is a policewoman and a very rooted Christian woman. Her father works as an operational director for a security company and started small scale farming. In 2020, Thato's younger brother was a final year Business Economics student at the North West University.[1]

She is from Stilfontein, North West Province but moved to Klerksdorp.[2]

Age

Thato Mosehle was born on April 6, 1995.[2]

Education

Thato Mosehle is a medical doctor and in 2020 she was completing her internship at the Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital complex. In 2020 it was reported that she was a part-time makeup student at the Beauty Therapy Institute.[1] She obtained her MBChB degree at the University of the Free State in 2018.[2]

Modelling Career

2015 - Miss South College (Campus Pageant)

2016 - Miss Glamorous Free State 2nd Princess (Provincial Pageant)

2017 - Miss Armentum (Campus resident pageant)

2017 - Miss Environment (Campus pageant)

2018 - Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 1st Princess (National Pageant)[2]

Mosehle was chosen in 2020 to represent South Africa at the Miss and Mister Supranational and Miss Polski 2021 competition under the title Miss Supranational South Africa 2020.[3]