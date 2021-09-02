Difference between revisions of "The Avenues, Harare"
The Avenues is a suburb in Harare, Zimbabwe. It is located to the north of the Central Business District and most of the major roads to the Northern suburbs pass through the area. Some of the major roads are Prince Edward St, Leopald Takawira Ave, Sam Nujoma Street (formerly 2nd st), Simon Vengesayi Muzenda Street(4th Street), 7th Street(Borrowdale Rd). The Avenues area is laid out in the form of a rectangle with the following boundries:
- Josiah Tongogara Ave(Northern boundary)
- Samora Machel Ave (Southern boundary)
- Prince Edward St(western boundary)
Neighboring Suburbs
The suburbs which are closest to the Avenues are:
North
- Milton Park
- Belgravia
- Alexandra Park
East
- Eastlea
- Newlands
South
- Central Business District
West
- Belvedere
Residential Area
The Avenues is mainly occupied by young professionals due to its proximity to the CBD, it's good facilities and good transport links. Most of the people stay in flats ranging from bedsitters to three bedromed flats. Some single unit houses still exist, but most have been turned into commercial premises or restaurants.
Facilities located in the Avenues
Shopping Centres
- Fife Ave
- Montague
Schools
- Dominican Convent Primary and High Schools
- David Livingstone Primary School
- Direct Contact High School
Colleges
- Speciss College
- Trust College
- Ilsa College
- Avenues High School
Health Facilities
- Avenues Hospital
- Westend Hospital
Sporting Facilities
- Harare Sports Club
- Royal Golf Club