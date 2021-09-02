'''The Avenues''' is a suburb in [[Harare]], [[Zimbabwe]]. It is located to the north of the Central Business District and most of the major roads to the Northern suburbs pass through the area. Some of the major roads are Prince Edward St, Leopald Takawira Ave, Sam Nujoma Street (formerly 2nd st), Simon Vengesayi Muzenda Street (4th Street), 7th Street (Borrowdale Rd). The Avenues area is laid out in the form of a rectangle with the following boundries:

Josiah Tongogara Ave(Northern boundary)

Samora Machel Ave (Southern boundary)

Prince Edward St(western boundary)

Neighboring Suburbs

The suburbs which are closest to The Avenues are:

North

East

South

West

Residential Area

The Avenues is mainly occupied by young professionals due to its proximity to the CBD, it's good facilities and good transport links. Most of the people stay in flats ranging from bedsitters to three bedroomed flats. Some single unit houses still exist, but most have been turned into commercial premises or restaurants.

Facilities located in the Avenues

Shopping Centres

Schools

Colleges





Health Facilities

Avenues Hospital

Westend Hospital

Sporting Facilities

Harare Sports Club

Royal Harare Golf Club



