Pindula

Difference between revisions of "The Avenues, Harare"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 37: Line 37:
 
* [[David Livingstone Primary School]]
 
* [[David Livingstone Primary School]]
 
* [[Direct Contact High School]]
 
* [[Direct Contact High School]]
 +
* [[Ilsa College]]
  
 
===Colleges===
 
===Colleges===
 
* [[Speciss College]]  
 
* [[Speciss College]]  
* [[Trust College]]
+
* [[Trust Academy]]
* [[Ilsa College]]
 
 
 
  
 
===Health Facilities===
 
===Health Facilities===
Line 51: Line 50:
 
* Harare Sports Club
 
* Harare Sports Club
 
* Royal Harare Golf Club
 
* Royal Harare Golf Club
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 08:43, 8 November 2021

Google Map of the Avenues

The Avenues is a suburb in Harare, Zimbabwe. It is located to the north of the Central Business District and most of the major roads to the Northern suburbs pass through the area. Some of the major roads are Prince Edward St, Leopald Takawira Ave, Sam Nujoma Street (formerly 2nd st), Simon Vengesayi Muzenda Street (4th Street), 7th Street (Borrowdale Rd). The Avenues area is laid out in the form of a rectangle with the following boundries:

  • Josiah Tongogara Ave(Northern boundary)
  • Samora Machel Ave (Southern boundary)
  • Prince Edward St(western boundary)

Neighboring Suburbs

The suburbs which are closest to The Avenues are:

North

East

South

West

Residential Area

The Avenues is mainly occupied by young professionals due to its proximity to the CBD, it's good facilities and good transport links. Most of the people stay in flats ranging from bedsitters to three bedroomed flats. Some single unit houses still exist, but most have been turned into commercial premises or restaurants.

Facilities located in the Avenues

Shopping Centres

Schools

Colleges

Health Facilities

  • Avenues Hospital
  • Westend Hospital

Sporting Facilities

  • Harare Sports Club
  • Royal Harare Golf Club

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=The_Avenues,_Harare&oldid=112029"