The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe
See Charities.
Contact Details
60 Livingstone Avenue, Harare.
Tel: (263) 242 707444 / 705522, +263 78 758 1990, Fax: (263) 242 707482
Cell: 0783 186 205 Email: info@cancer.co.zw Website: https://cancerzimbabwe.org/, http://www.zimbabwecaresnetwork.com/?fbclid=IwAR38z2WIyWECZFwsmnTZUIHbnG7m0OvDHCR5s9mTGYO4ZVctFp-tpkpTVPw, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CancerZimbawe/
Field
Cancer